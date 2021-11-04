Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $41.50 to $30.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tupperware Brands traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 28903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $928.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

