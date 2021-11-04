TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TSP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 1,455,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,881. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuSimple stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

