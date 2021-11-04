TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
TSP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 1,455,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,881. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.
In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
