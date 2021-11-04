Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.72. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.