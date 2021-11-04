Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.72. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
