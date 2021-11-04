Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $223,670.34 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $223,670.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $135.46. 491,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after buying an additional 275,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

