Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYRA stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 95,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,112. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

Several research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

