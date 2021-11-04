U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

