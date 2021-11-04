UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,214 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $51,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $273.97 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.03 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

