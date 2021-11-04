UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $50.56 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $50,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

