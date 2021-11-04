UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $62.72 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,062,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 956,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Annaly Capital Management worth $62,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

