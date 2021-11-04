UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,196,960 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,196,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

