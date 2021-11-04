UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,374 shares of company stock worth $1,772,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

