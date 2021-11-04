UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,005 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $60,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

