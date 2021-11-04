UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.41 ($76.95).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €55.80 ($65.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,137,009 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.12 and its 200-day moving average is €55.70. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.