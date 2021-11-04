UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.67 ($56.08).

FPE stock opened at €31.74 ($37.34) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.35 and a 200-day moving average of €33.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

