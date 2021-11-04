UBS Group Reiterates GBX 760 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 613.80 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 504.80 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.