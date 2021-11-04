UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $327.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.69 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,500. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,817. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. UDR has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

