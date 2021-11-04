Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

