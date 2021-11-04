Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.