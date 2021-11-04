Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

