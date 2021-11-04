United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $297.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.80.

URI opened at $381.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.53. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $112,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

