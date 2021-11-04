United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.44. 444,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,610 shares of company stock worth $6,529,560. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

