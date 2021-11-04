Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,961. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

