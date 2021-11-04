Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.
NYSE UTL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,414. The firm has a market cap of $683.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.
Unitil Company Profile
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
