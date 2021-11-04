Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,414. The firm has a market cap of $683.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

