Unitrade (TRADE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $455,240.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $455,240.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

