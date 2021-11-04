Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.14% of Universal worth $30,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

