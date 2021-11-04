Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,114. The company has a market cap of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

