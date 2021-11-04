Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,135. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $576.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

