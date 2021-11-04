Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.07. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

