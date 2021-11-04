UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Cut to $9.00

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 383.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

