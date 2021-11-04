Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

UE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 20,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,201. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

