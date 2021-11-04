Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,892 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties accounts for 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $49,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

