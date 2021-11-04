Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $111.13 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $111.13 million and $682,541.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00086680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00101209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.99 or 0.07299230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.04 or 1.00205397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022710 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 129,193,734 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

