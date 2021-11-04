Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VLN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

VLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

