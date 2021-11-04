Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,248,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,241 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $40,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

