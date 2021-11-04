Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Down 12.8% Following Weak Earnings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded down 12.8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.44. 1,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 468,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $173,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

