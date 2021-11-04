Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,943,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.26% of Capstead Mortgage worth $61,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 437,465 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

