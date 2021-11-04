Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.81% of Bally’s worth $64,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.