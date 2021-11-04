Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hanger worth $62,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hanger by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hanger by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNGR opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

