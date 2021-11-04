Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Canada Goose worth $69,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 336.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $13,070,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $7,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 39.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 190,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Shares of GOOS opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

