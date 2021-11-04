Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 34,124 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $742.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

