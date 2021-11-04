Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $65,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $352.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.