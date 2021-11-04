Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $256.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

