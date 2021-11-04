Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,745 shares.The stock last traded at $258.79 and had previously closed at $256.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

