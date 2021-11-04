Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $428.30

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $428.30 and last traded at $428.17, with a volume of 37501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

