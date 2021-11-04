Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,979,342 shares.The stock last traded at $108.59 and had previously closed at $108.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.