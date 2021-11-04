Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBLT stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

