Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

