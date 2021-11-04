Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.94 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 499,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,128. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

