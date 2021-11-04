Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.44, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

