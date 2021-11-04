Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Issues Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

VNTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 4,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.